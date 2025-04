League of Angels II is a sequel of one of the most popular free-to-play MMO games. The creators of this cult game provide us a gameplay of an even better quality. The graphics, the sound effects and the storyline greatly outweighs the first game. The missions are extremely fascinating and our team is characterized by a diversity of attacks and spells. All these things make League of Angels II a game with a sensational gameplay, both for the fans of the first game and for those, who didn’t really like the “1”.