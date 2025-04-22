League of Angels: Heaven's Fury is another part of the well-known hit among browser games from the League of Angels series! Once again, you'll find an action-packed RPG set in a fantasy world.

Choose one of the three available classes: Mage, Archer or Dragoon and fight against powerful enemies that you will meet on your way. The world of League of Angels: Heaven's Fury is loosely based on Western mythology, thanks to which you will meet well-known characters such as Athena, Apollo or Pandora. Set out on a quest to look for the legendary Angels and together regain the heavens captured by the corrupted gods.

Collect equipment, upgrade items and heroes, take part in epic battles against the powerful bosses and most importantly stand up to fight other players in various PvP modes to prove your strength. All this was framed with beautiful 3D graphics, stunning animations of characters, skills and the world, and in the background you will hear an atmospheric, beautiful music that makes the game even more enjoyable.

Check how your story will unfold in the world of League of Angels: Heaven's Fury and start your adventure now!