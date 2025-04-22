In the game: League of Angels we are transferred to a fantasy world where we confront the deadly eternal fight between the angels and demons. At the beginning we have to choose the class of our hero: the Warrior, the Mage or the Archer. The angels, that stand on the side of humanity, will accompany and help us during the fights. Obviously, while completing the missions, we will be visiting various places in this fantasy world. Our hero is being developed by killing the enemies and receiving experience points. Even though it is just a browser game, it stands on a very high level. Designers made a good job in creating the graphics to this game, so there is no space for any objections concerning this issue. The graphics are refined and pleasing to the eye, the animations are smooth, and everything has beautiful visual effects. When it comes to music, it is rather calm and comforting, but it works perfectly with this game. Join the battle against the demons in League of Angels!



