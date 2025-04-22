Rain

Information

Islandoom is a strategic MMO game in a futuristic atmosphere. Explore the islands inhabited by pirates, set off your ship for exciting missions to gain valuable items and resources and create empowering alliances. Develop your character while opening access to further functions in the game.


Gather and build – get, store and spend resources wisely. They will help you improve the army and strengthen the defense. Take care of the balance of your economy to succeed.


Explore and level up – by traversing the oceans and taking part in battles, your hero gains experience, and with the increase of experience, the skills at his disposal also grow.


Enemies and allies – enemies are just waiting to use your weaknesses, so create alliances with allies who will support you in battles and help you exchange goods for those you need most.


Don't hesitate and become the leader of one of the four factions fighting for domination in the maritime world of Islandoom. Conquer new, unknown territories and develop trade and economics by creating a strong economy of your country.

