A browser game in which we’re playing as a ruler of an Empire! Our main objectives are the expansion, the conquest and the victory! It’s a much expanded economic strategy game providing us lots of emotions and satisfaction. Improve your city, conquer others, extend your army and your influence. Make alliances or wage wars! You can prove yourself as an excellent strategist; an extensive world and the amount of possibilities make sure that you’ll find something for yourself. Everything accompanied by the nice graphics. Will you change the fate of other players? The world of Imperia Online is waiting just for you!