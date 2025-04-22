Heroes at War is a great MMO RTS where you can build your own kingdom from scratch and use your strategy abilities to enlarge your lands and show the other players who is the most powerful! Enlarge your army to conquer the others and create your omnipotent empire!





In this world of heroes you will have to show how courageous you are to confront the monsters created by ancient magic spells. Take care of your castle and don't let anybody to destroy it!





Form alliances with other players and take part in some guilds to become even stronger! Train your soldiers and let them grow, but don't forget about the other important factors, like agriculture and science to govern your kingdom in a wise way.





Master all these aspects right now by joining the world of Heroes at War!