One of the best browser strategy games. Our city is developed since time immemorial, since the Stone Age. Starting with a pure plot of land used for our own village, we have to expand in order to create our own empire. An amazing aspect of the game is the fact, that the time is passing, so the era are changing as well. In this way, by starting at the Stone Age, we do not finish there. The game is extremely extended and its mechanics are inviting us to have fun and do not get boring. The combat system is very similar to this from Heroes of Might and Magic. We’re able to control each unit and the board is divided into fields, everything done into a turn-based system. Both graphics and music are nice, making the time spend into the game more enjoyable. The game is also available on mobile, so you can play it everywhere. So, do not wait too long and join Forge of Empires today!