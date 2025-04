Forge of Empires

I love this game

15 replies Last reply: May 31, 2023

Recharge your account with 600 Diamonds which you will find in reward section

24 replies Last reply: Jun 3, 2022

First task !!

4 replies Last reply: May 27, 2022

What do you think about the game?

6 replies Last reply: May 25, 2022

first one take one minute:) easy 200+SG

47 replies Last reply: Apr 18, 2022

not a bad game like it i will play this game

4 replies Last reply: Mar 22, 2022

I played this game when i was 7

14 replies Last reply: Mar 15, 2022

Good tips:waste gems gold on research points to get to iron age