Fiesta Online is an anime MMORPG set in a fantastic and colorful world of Isya. During the character creation, we have a choice among 6 classes, which are a strong Fighter, a wise Mage, an agile Archer, a helpful Cleric, a heroic Crusader and a powerful Trickster. Each of them has their specific role in fights and can prove to be useful – especially in the Kingdom Quests, which is an interesting feature, where up to 20 players are fighting together versus a variety of monsters. The game is very social-based, and the community, as the GMs pretty friendly. The social aspect is even more noticeable, as we get a possibility to get married, make parties and to attend various events! Invite your friend to benefit from the Master-Apprentice system, where you, as the master, will have an opportunity to teach your friend, the apprentice, who’ll gain levels much faster! The graphics are pretty and colourful – they’ll certainly please even the youngest players. The fairy-tale music is calm, pleasing to the ear, an excellent escape from the grim reality.





