Dark Orbit Reloaded

It’s time to conquer the universe! Dark Orbit is a browser strategy game set in a space universe of science-fiction.



We can choose among three fractions, involved in intergalactic conflict. They differ in their structure, the tasks and the construction of units. During the fights and by collecting resources, we rise level by level and thereby we unlock new maps. For those who’re bored with missions, there’s also the PvP, guaranteeing additional hours of pure gameplay.



The features and quests are many; however a friendly interface makes everything eye-friendly and clear. The graphics, the animations and the sound are at a very high level, ensuring a high quality of aesthetic experience.



The game is free-to-play and the micropayments are balanced, there is no place for a disgusting P2W model. Everything together makes Dark Orbit a game that’s attracting us, and doesn’t want to let us go. Maybe its own gravity?