If you’re interested in playing games with swift and spectacular action, real-time battles and being tempted by a hint of adventure, then Cloud Pirates is just for you.

Become the captain of ships sailing across the sky in the fantastic world of Sarnaut, which has been destroyed thousands of years ago by a mysterious cataclysm. Those, who managed to survive had to build ships to move between the floating, shattered fragments of the world. Over time, they were known as Cloud Pirates.

The game is based on air battles. Alone or with previously created squadrons, the players may sack the remnants of the once beautiful world.

A key to the victory is not only the choice of a suitable ship, but also its extensions which are possible through the in-game progress.