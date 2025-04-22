Champions Online is a free downloadable MMORPG game developed by Crypic Studios and published by Arcgames in which you play as superhero by customizing it at your will. Submerge yourself into a comic book and start your endless clash against crime.



Champions Online gives us intense and dizzying encounters, so specific to action and fighting games. This game does not have any automatic or boring attacks, not saying about endless loading times. The fights in "CO" are dynamic and fun! In Champions Online, you need to be smart and cunning, as each enemy is a different threat with various super powers, skills and exclusive combat specialities. So you need to be intelligent or you will end up dead!



Become the hero you've always wanted to be! In Champions Online you can customize your hero in many different ways, you can choose from a huge amount of different pieces for you costume with a wide range of colors and body types. Design an unique costume and stand out of the others. The character development system is very flexible and also gives you a big control on which skills you use.



Explore the vast universe of Champion Online, defeat the evil wreaking havoc all over the world and even in space and alternative universes. Travel to a variety of places to fight against supervillains, aliens, giant monsters and evil organizations.



Play Champions Online now!

