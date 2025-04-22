Rain

Are you an angel? Or maybe a devil? Discover that in AION! Pick from one of the conflicted sides: Asmodian and Elyos, perpetually fighting with each other, or the cruelly evil Balaurs! Make progress as your character by eight different ways, at your own discretion and enjoy the beautiful, open world of Aion. Stunning graphics, which are based on the tiniest environmental details delight even the most exigent of players. Develop your character, acquire the beautiful wings and make your dream come true – fly to the sky! Interesting missions, combined with an exploration of this beautiful, drawn out of a fairy tale land won't give you even a shortest break. Don’t wait too long and join this amazing world, where a greatness of missions, new friends and a brand new adventure can’t stand to wait for you!

Recent Forum Posts

Aion is very close to being a perfect example

19 replies

Last reply: Jan 11, 2021

Is this game for pc

25 replies

Last reply: Dec 7, 2020

how is this game??

1 replies

Last reply: Nov 1, 2020

this game have much players?

10 replies

Last reply: Jul 24, 2020

Sea Dragon is the strongest

6 replies

Last reply: Jun 9, 2020

Is this game worth to play i never played it i dont even know what the game is?!??!

1 replies

Last reply: May 12, 2020

What is this game guys?

2 replies

Last reply: May 8, 2020

How is Aion in 2020

3 replies

Last reply: Apr 30, 2020

