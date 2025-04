Aion is very close to being a perfect example

19 replies Last reply: Jan 11, 2021

Is this game for pc

25 replies Last reply: Dec 7, 2020

how is this game??

1 replies Last reply: Nov 1, 2020

this game have much players?

10 replies Last reply: Jul 24, 2020

Sea Dragon is the strongest

6 replies Last reply: Jun 9, 2020

Is this game worth to play i never played it i dont even know what the game is?!??!

1 replies Last reply: May 12, 2020

What is this game guys?

2 replies Last reply: May 8, 2020

How is Aion in 2020