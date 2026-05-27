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SystemGamehag: 15 users received Gem56 from the Rain.
novice rank iconabielmarquez2014: I have 56 robux thanks to gamehag
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novice rank iconabielmarquez2014: ⁷³⁸62⁹3661⁸2+63
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novice rank iconabielmarquez2014: Does anyone play Blue Lock Rivals?
novice rank iconabielmarquez2014: Hoigan
apprentice rank iconspikezbrawla077: Hello
novice rank iconBharat Meel: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBharat Meel: thanks blink blackpink
adept rank iconKitsuAngel: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
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novice rank iconBlink Blackpink: Popcorn emote (inline chat version) Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBlink Blackpink: done
SystemGamehag: @Blink Blackpink tipped Gem217 to the Rain
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warlock rank iconhanfred: good game
warlock rank iconhanfred: I did level 500, very easy
novice rank iconnewtv9491: I comp hard offer comp 250 Level....
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novice rank iconHeroSa2dos: someone already did 4k
novice rank iconabielmarquez2014: Can someone put a bunch of gems in the rain please?
novice rank icon♟️ €~H~E~$~$ ♟️: Hi
novice rank iconmalice505: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconabielmarquez2014: Hiya
novice rank iconigorche185: Hi
mage rank icongiorgi.pirveli: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 17 users received Gem31 from the Rain.
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adept rank icondoser_14: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version) Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconjcrbfm: HYPERS emote (inline chat version) peepoHey emote (inline chat version) PepoDance emote (inline chat version)
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novice rank iconjcrbfm: Meowdy emote (inline chat version) sumSmash emote (inline chat version) Dance Unique emote (inline chat version) Dance Red emote (inline chat version) Dance Green emote (inline chat version) Dance Blue emote (inline chat version) bongo emote (inline chat version) Petcapy emote (inline chat version) Chatting emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
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adept rank iconreimond96: hello
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Cashout rejected & balanced removed from account

romerocory13 avatar

romerocory13

May 27, 2026 at 01:38 AM

Im writing this thread because I submitted a SOL (crypto) washout yesterday (1st one) for $11.11. A few hrs passed and I logged on and noticed that my washout had gotten rejected and suoport also removed all of my funds from my balance. They also didn't leave a note or reason why they did so. I was so disappointed and quite upset because I was absolutely relying on the funds to go thru. Anyways I message support & they get back to me saying that I had "used a vpn to do my offers." I was in complete shock because I don't use vpns at all nor do I know how to use them. Also almost every single offer i completed was the "Acebet.cc new sign up offer" So check this out Im in the United States and know that just about every U.S. casino site does not allow any type of vpn or using any type of proxy to mask ur location. If someone were to have one on the "U.S. casino site" would literally stop all traffic right then and their and would not allow u to proceed thru their site at all, gamble, play any game with SC or gold at all.. Same goes with Acebet.cc. If I "had one on or used one" I wouldn't be able to proceed on their site and advance & gamble as much as I did in order to complete those offers.. Anyone that plays online casinos knows that is 100% fact. So I wrote support exactly how I wrote this and asking for them to return my balance to my account because it is the right thing to do. If there is any Mods or any type of online support that reads this that can help me out I would gladly appreciate it. Thanks so much look forward to continue to complete many many offers on this site like I have on a few other gpt sites.

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