What are some cool Minecraft Bedrock seeds?

There’s a seed where you spawn between a jungle, badlands, and plains with three villages nearby.
Another one has an exposed stronghold directly under the starting village.
Some Bedrock seeds include surface mob spawners or lush caves near spawn.
Bedrock’s terrain generation is different, so Java seeds won’t always work the same.
Use seed explorer sites to preview maps before starting.
Look for updated lists after major patches:they change terrain a lot.
Exploration seeds with cliffs and floating islands are especially popular in Bedrock.