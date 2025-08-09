What are some cool Minecraft Bedrock seeds?

GemEarn

Rain

Gem1,058

novice rank icon3832801755: 11
apprentice rank iconetka: hi
novice rank icon320316197: Hello
novice rank iconelmender the animator: yoy
novice rank iconsebek_stoj: Mind Blown emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: giveaways
novice rank icon3832801755: What's the use of this red one
novice rank icon3832801755: 11
novice rank iconxbl282815: yao1
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: GIGACHAD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconkvkwww kvk: rr
SystemGamehag: 12 users received Gem53 from the Rain.
scholar rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconNyxVoidspire: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconabcd1290: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLoyer: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconAmelia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: WAYTOODANK emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3832801755: 222
apprentice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlautaro roldan: hello
novice rank iconLoyer: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon苏哈提: There's Chinese now
novice rank iconHuong Nguyen: hihi
novice rank iconHuong Nguyen: hihi
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconxbl282815: Pressure
novice rank iconluluimq: Hello
SystemGamehag: 11 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDaiana soledad Aluarado: I want robux
novice rank iconelmender the animator: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconelmender the animator: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Mind Blown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconelmender the animator: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3832801755: 32
novice rank icon3832801755: 123123
novice rank icon3832801755: 444
novice rank icon3832801755: 333
novice rank icon3832801755: 222
novice rank icon3832801755: 111
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: hi
novice rank iconChristian mateo Balderas: Hello
novice rank icon320316197: Gu gu ga ga
novice rank icon320316197: Gudu gudu
novice rank iconhunter shadow: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLoyer: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTheCollector: hi
Sign in to start chatting

49

0/160

Back to Minecraft forum

What are some cool Minecraft Bedrock seeds?

Head_hotBeas avatar

Head_hotBeas

August 9, 2025 at 04:55 PM

There’s a seed where you spawn between a jungle, badlands, and plains with three villages nearby.
NovaTom92 avatar

NovaTom92

August 10, 2025 at 07:10 AM

Another one has an exposed stronghold directly under the starting village.
MageSeer41 avatar

MageSeer41

August 10, 2025 at 09:31 PM

Some Bedrock seeds include surface mob spawners or lush caves near spawn.
M_oBanana91 avatar

M_oBanana91

August 11, 2025 at 01:28 AM

Bedrock’s terrain generation is different, so Java seeds won’t always work the same.
DarkBorn34 avatar

DarkBorn34

August 11, 2025 at 06:13 AM

Use seed explorer sites to preview maps before starting.
IceBor_Born avatar

IceBor_Born

August 11, 2025 at 08:35 AM

Look for updated lists after major patches:they change terrain a lot.
SocksWaff_sW avatar

SocksWaff_sW

August 12, 2025 at 09:48 AM

Exploration seeds with cliffs and floating islands are especially popular in Bedrock.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT中文ZH日本語JA한국어KO

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletSteam Keys

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

What are some cool Minecraft Bedrock seeds? on Minecraft Forum on Gamehag