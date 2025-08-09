What are some cool Minecraft Bedrock seeds?

Head_hotBeas There’s a seed where you spawn between a jungle, badlands, and plains with three villages nearby.

NovaTom92 Another one has an exposed stronghold directly under the starting village.

MageSeer41 Some Bedrock seeds include surface mob spawners or lush caves near spawn.

M_oBanana91 Bedrock’s terrain generation is different, so Java seeds won’t always work the same.

DarkBorn34 Use seed explorer sites to preview maps before starting.

IceBor_Born Look for updated lists after major patches:they change terrain a lot.