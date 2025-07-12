GemEarn

Rain

Gem828

novice rank iconKzuma840: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: Are there some games to play on pc?
novice rank iconNeboi: Hffd
novice rank iconThe Real Ahmed: Good morning
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: yes
AdminSwirfty: You just answer the questions
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: How do I make surveys someone help
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Will it be retrieved?
AdminSwirfty: Once you have the account, it's yours. You can do whatever you want with it
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Appreciate
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Can the administrator tell me?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Can I change the binding, and do I have a transaction ID?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: It's the 8,000-point account
novice rank iconDansmb: idk
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: It won't be MFA
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Is the Minecraft account stolen or second-hand?
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: gamehag how are the surveys done?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: I got it
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: ye
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: thank you gamehag you are good
SystemGamehag: 7 users received Gem53 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: how
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: 1f915 emote (inline chat version) China can't play the game
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: sumSmash emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Browhat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: China can't play
novice rank iconDania Kahory Arteaga Cortes: coconut water
AdminSwirfty: Check the games page to see which one gives the most Gems
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: gamehag Which is the game that gives more points?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: roblox gift card How to redeem it
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: roblox gift card
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: apple gift card
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: but lootpay is not
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: Ahhhh
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: tell me where you are
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: Love love ohjhh
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconEzeilo chidiebube: Hi
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Think you
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: good :)
SystemGamehag: You can find Apple gift cards on LootPay
novice rank iconDansmb: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDansmb: Hey gamehag
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Do gamehag have Apple gift card？
novice rank iconetka: that happens to me too i only get rewarded for first task on game offers
SystemGamehag: Try other games or check out the surveys
Sign in to start chatting

50

0/160

Back to Minecraft forum

How do you breed axolotls in Minecraft?

ChonkSocks53 avatar

ChonkSocks53

July 12, 2025 at 11:26 AM

You need two adult axolotls and a bucket of tropical fish to get them in the mood.
Head_2054 avatar

Head_2054

July 13, 2025 at 05:42 AM

Feed each axolotl the fish and they’ll enter love mode and spawn a baby axolotl.
Sil_99 avatar

Sil_99

July 13, 2025 at 04:18 PM

You’ll find tropical fish in warm ocean biomes and catch them with a water bucket: not a rod.
NoScope13372 avatar

NoScope13372

July 14, 2025 at 06:09 AM

Axolotls must be in water to breed and survive, so build a habitat first.
Sn1p3rDrop83 avatar

Sn1p3rDrop83

July 14, 2025 at 11:21 PM

Colors are partially random and rare blue axolotls are incredibly hard to get.
MageH_ avatar

MageH_

July 15, 2025 at 10:15 AM

Breeding multiple generations can increase your chances but it takes time.
SkySky90_kyS avatar

SkySky90_kyS

July 15, 2025 at 06:44 PM

They’re useful in underwater combat since they fight drowned and help players regenerate.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy