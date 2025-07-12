You need two adult axolotls and a bucket of tropical fish to get them in the mood.
Feed each axolotl the fish and they’ll enter love mode and spawn a baby axolotl.
You’ll find tropical fish in warm ocean biomes and catch them with a water bucket: not a rod.
Axolotls must be in water to breed and survive, so build a habitat first.
Colors are partially random and rare blue axolotls are incredibly hard to get.
Breeding multiple generations can increase your chances but it takes time.
They’re useful in underwater combat since they fight drowned and help players regenerate.