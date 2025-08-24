Matches are based on matchmaking and RNG but are not actually rigged to make you lose.
The feeling of repeated losses is often due to losing streaks or bad luck in card draws.
Supercell uses a hidden matchmaking rating to try and pair players at similar skill levels.
Yes, there is some randomness like critical hits and spell hits but those are released fairly to both players.
If you upgrade your cards evenly and play smart you trend toward a positive win rate.
Blaming the game for losses often overlooks mistakes in elixir management or placement.
Tilt and frustration skew our perception of unfair losses more than any actual rigging.
Overall the system rewards consistent skill rather than punishing players for no reason.