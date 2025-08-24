GemEarn

Rain

Gem737

novice rank icon村民披风: My friend might want it
novice rank icon村民披风: Okay
novice rank icon114514三世: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconاحسان نویدیان: Hello
novice rank iconklemus: Hi
novice rank icon114514三世: Not yet, let me see in a few days if it's useful
novice rank icon3036151741: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
novice rank icon3036151741: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3036151741: How to join
novice rank icon村民披风: 114514 did you sell your main account
novice rank iconmustnotread: aa
novice rank icon114514三世: I don't have
novice rank iconkco201314: Did you guys add discord?
novice rank icon114514三世: Why don't I have any questionnaires on th
novice rank iconkco201314: Merge Blast Number is done (
novice rank icon114514三世: method
novice rank icon114514三世: I'm wondering if there are evil cultivators
novice rank icon3036151741: Want to give up
novice rank icon3036151741: So difficult
apprentice rank iconbuffighter144: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconjohn3143: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconkco201314: Villager rescue is 40,000, so that's how it is
AdminJoshverd: Minecraft Legends?
novice rank icon3036151741: Not fun
novice rank iconkco201314: Is Legend fun? It's so cheap
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwire: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: I heard about Nezha 2
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconmateo ninalaya: hello
novice rank iconAlejandro: it has translated your message saying "ladders are illegal" and the second message said "Do you understand"
scholar rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlejandro: what ladders?
novice rank iconAdramadus M: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlfonso Gino: ok
novice rank iconffe: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlejandro: I only knew about the commission
novice rank iconAlejandro: I didn't know that the person who put someone else's link received benefits xd
novice rank iconAlejandro: are you referring to the affiliate?
novice rank icon为什么做不了问卷一直不合适啊啊啊啊啊: So if others register with this link, how many gems can I get?
novice rank iconAlejandro: Hello
novice rank iconAdramadus M: Greetings
novice rank icon3036151741: This is only useful for registration
novice rank icon为什么做不了问卷一直不合适啊啊啊啊啊: What can you get for this invitation once
novice rank icon村民披风: Help each other
Back to Clash Royale forum

Is Clash Royale rigged against players or is it fair?

BloodFury28 avatar

BloodFury28

August 24, 2025 at 06:08 PM

Matches are based on matchmaking and RNG but are not actually rigged to make you lose.
CoolSky64 avatar

CoolSky64

August 24, 2025 at 07:17 PM

The feeling of repeated losses is often due to losing streaks or bad luck in card draws.
WolfBorn55 avatar

WolfBorn55

August 24, 2025 at 09:49 PM

Supercell uses a hidden matchmaking rating to try and pair players at similar skill levels.
ShadowSeer11 avatar

ShadowSeer11

August 25, 2025 at 07:23 PM

Yes, there is some randomness like critical hits and spell hits but those are released fairly to both players.
FlashNova7 avatar

FlashNova7

August 26, 2025 at 08:56 AM

If you upgrade your cards evenly and play smart you trend toward a positive win rate.
DerpGoose_rp avatar

DerpGoose_rp

August 27, 2025 at 10:28 AM

Blaming the game for losses often overlooks mistakes in elixir management or placement.
RayR_ay avatar

RayR_ay

August 28, 2025 at 12:12 PM

Tilt and frustration skew our perception of unfair losses more than any actual rigging.
Blood_ght avatar

Blood_ght

August 28, 2025 at 06:33 PM

Overall the system rewards consistent skill rather than punishing players for no reason.

