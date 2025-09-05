GemEarn

mage rank iconhanfred: well, try the different options here, if nothing works for you you have to fine another place
mage rank iconhanfred: but still most ppl should be able to do offers/surveys
mage rank iconhanfred: where are you from? it's easier if you are eu/us based
novice rank iconbussines man: bro i can t earn
scholar rank iconAtia: exact.
mage rank iconhanfred: time = money
mage rank iconhanfred: if you do a lot, you can earn a lot
scholar rank iconAtia: it depends...
novice rank iconbussines man: how much you earn
scholar rank iconAtia: The first times it happens. Keep trying. Trust me, I've been on this site for months.
novice rank iconbussines man: i try they are saying you are not qulify
scholar rank iconAtia: try the surveys. They are safer
novice rank iconbussines man: atia when i try to play game they something went wrong
scholar rank iconAtia: bussines man you must do surveys, games or offers
Where do you find diamonds in Minecraft now?

NovaJet58 avatar

NovaJet58

September 5, 2025 at 07:39 PM

In Minecraft 1.20+ the best layer is between Y -59 and -53 for diamond ore.
Clut_chGod avatar

Clut_chGod

September 6, 2025 at 11:29 AM

Use a pickaxe with Fortune III to maximize drops when mining veins.
WaffleChonk7 avatar

WaffleChonk7

September 7, 2025 at 03:11 PM

Strip mining at Y -58 is still the most efficient, especially with Efficiency gear.
LunaJet33 avatar

LunaJet33

September 7, 2025 at 10:38 PM

Avoid mining in deep dark biomes unless you’re ready to deal with wardens.
LunaNeo54 avatar

LunaNeo54

September 8, 2025 at 03:11 PM

Ancient cities occasionally contain enchanted diamond gear in loot chests.
SkyRay56 avatar

SkyRay56

September 8, 2025 at 09:42 PM

Deepslate diamond ore is harder to mine and slower bring Efficiency V or Haste.
Pro13372 avatar

Pro13372

September 9, 2025 at 02:28 AM

Use chunk borders to mine efficiently some players swear by L-shaped tunnels.
DerpMoo avatar

DerpMoo

September 9, 2025 at 09:31 PM

Consider bringing a silk touch pickaxe to move and store ores for Fortune mining later.
Pro9_99 avatar

Pro9_99

September 10, 2025 at 06:20 AM

X-ray texture packs are considered cheating, but some still use them on private worlds.

