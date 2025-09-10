What’s the point of copper in Minecraft?

Pro42021 Copper is mostly used decoratively or in redstone-related builds.

Quick133757 You can craft blocks, stairs, and slabs that slowly oxidize over time unless waxed.

Moo_rp57 Lightning rods are one of copper’s few functional uses, helpful for safety and redstone builds.

MooMoo28 Copper is also used in the Spyglass recipe, crafted with amethyst shards.

HeadshotGod Oxidized copper adds visual storytelling great for aging builds and abandoned ruins.

MooP_ooPants Many builders use the 4 stages of copper to show time passing in a world.

EpicBeast80 You can scrape oxidation with an axe or apply honeycomb to stop the process.

Nova_vaRex It spawns in large veins and smelts into ingots similar to iron.