What’s the point of copper in Minecraft?

Copper is mostly used decoratively or in redstone-related builds.
You can craft blocks, stairs, and slabs that slowly oxidize over time unless waxed.
Lightning rods are one of copper’s few functional uses, helpful for safety and redstone builds.
Copper is also used in the Spyglass recipe, crafted with amethyst shards.
Oxidized copper adds visual storytelling great for aging builds and abandoned ruins.
Many builders use the 4 stages of copper to show time passing in a world.
You can scrape oxidation with an axe or apply honeycomb to stop the process.
It spawns in large veins and smelts into ingots similar to iron.
Copper’s function is niche but stylish.