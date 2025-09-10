GemEarn

Back to Minecraft forum

What’s the point of copper in Minecraft?

Pro42021 avatar

Pro42021

September 10, 2025 at 10:48 AM

Copper is mostly used decoratively or in redstone-related builds.
Quick133757 avatar

Quick133757

September 11, 2025 at 02:07 PM

You can craft blocks, stairs, and slabs that slowly oxidize over time unless waxed.
Moo_rp57 avatar

Moo_rp57

September 11, 2025 at 08:47 PM

Lightning rods are one of copper’s few functional uses, helpful for safety and redstone builds.
MooMoo28 avatar

MooMoo28

September 12, 2025 at 07:05 AM

Copper is also used in the Spyglass recipe, crafted with amethyst shards.
HeadshotGod avatar

HeadshotGod

September 12, 2025 at 09:37 AM

Oxidized copper adds visual storytelling great for aging builds and abandoned ruins.
MooP_ooPants avatar

MooP_ooPants

September 12, 2025 at 05:56 PM

Many builders use the 4 stages of copper to show time passing in a world.
EpicBeast80 avatar

EpicBeast80

September 12, 2025 at 07:46 PM

You can scrape oxidation with an axe or apply honeycomb to stop the process.
Nova_vaRex avatar

Nova_vaRex

September 13, 2025 at 04:25 PM

It spawns in large veins and smelts into ingots similar to iron.
Headshot4203 avatar

Headshot4203

September 14, 2025 at 07:49 PM

Copper’s function is niche but stylish.

