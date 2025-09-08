Can I play Call of Duty Zombies on mobile?

You used to be able to, but it got pulled from the app stores. APKs still float around tho. It was pretty solid too, legit zombies experience on your phone. Kino and Shi No Numa were playable.
Performance was hit or miss depending on your phone. Old Androids struggled bad.
They need to bring that back fr. COD Mobile could easily handle a zombies mode.
If they made a full standalone zombies app again, I’d buy it day one. Tons of people would.
COD Mobile does have undead siege sometimes, but it’s not the same vibe.