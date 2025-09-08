GemEarn

mage rank iconhanfred: well, try the different options here, if nothing works for you you have to fine another place
mage rank iconhanfred: but still most ppl should be able to do offers/surveys
mage rank iconhanfred: where are you from? it's easier if you are eu/us based
novice rank iconbussines man: bro i can t earn
scholar rank iconAtia: exact.
mage rank iconhanfred: time = money
mage rank iconhanfred: if you do a lot, you can earn a lot
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank iconAtia: it depends...
novice rank iconbussines man: how much you earn
scholar rank iconAtia: The first times it happens. Keep trying. Trust me, I've been on this site for months.
novice rank iconbussines man: i try they are saying you are not qulify
scholar rank iconAtia: try the surveys. They are safer
novice rank iconbussines man: atia when i try to play game they something went wrong
scholar rank iconAtia: bussines man you must do surveys, games or offers
Can I play Call of Duty Zombies on mobile?

MageKnight44 avatar

MageKnight44

September 8, 2025 at 02:48 PM

You used to be able to, but it got pulled from the app stores. APKs still float around tho. It was pretty solid too, legit zombies experience on your phone. Kino and Shi No Numa were playable.
Sn1p3_1p3r42 avatar

Sn1p3_1p3r42

September 8, 2025 at 08:49 PM

Performance was hit or miss depending on your phone. Old Androids struggled bad.
DarkBlade95 avatar

DarkBlade95

September 9, 2025 at 03:00 PM

They need to bring that back fr. COD Mobile could easily handle a zombies mode.
MeowPa_owPan avatar

MeowPa_owPan

September 9, 2025 at 10:42 PM

If they made a full standalone zombies app again, I’d buy it day one. Tons of people would.
RexSky52 avatar

RexSky52

September 10, 2025 at 05:41 AM

COD Mobile does have undead siege sometimes, but it’s not the same vibe.

