What’s the deal with Haley in Stardew Valley?

Pro9_ Haley starts off super shallow, always talking about fashion. But her heart events show she grows a lot. Starts caring more.

EpicBeast98 Likes coconuts, daffodils, and sunflower-type stuff. Think aesthetic.

M_ade She’s into photography and even helps with community stuff later.

ElfFury6_ry6 Marriage with her is kinda basic but sweet. Still has a sassy side.

CoolRay46 She’s the hardest to befriend early but worth it if you stick with it.

JetFlash86 You’ll find her near the fountain or by her house a lot.