Haley starts off super shallow, always talking about fashion. But her heart events show she grows a lot. Starts caring more.
Likes coconuts, daffodils, and sunflower-type stuff. Think aesthetic.
She’s into photography and even helps with community stuff later.
Marriage with her is kinda basic but sweet. Still has a sassy side.
She’s the hardest to befriend early but worth it if you stick with it.
You’ll find her near the fountain or by her house a lot.
Basically a classic rom-com arc. Mean girl to sweetheart.