What is the Allay in Minecraft and what does it do?

The Allay is a helpful mob that gathers dropped items of the type you give it.
You give it an item, and it’ll follow you and pick up matching ones nearby.
It doesn’t break blocks but it’s amazing for collecting overflow from farms or mining.
It glows blue and makes soft, musical sounds, adding charm to any build.
You find Allays trapped in cages at pillager outposts and woodland mansions.
They can be duplicated using amethyst shards and jukebox music.
Allays are useful and adorable:a great addition to friendly mob lineups.