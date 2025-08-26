What is the Allay in Minecraft and what does it do?

GemEarn

novice rank icon村民披风: 我朋友可能想要
novice rank icon村民披风: Okay
novice rank icon114514三世: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconاحسان نویدیان: Hello
novice rank iconklemus: Hi
novice rank icon114514三世: Not yet, let me see in a few days if it's useful
novice rank icon3036151741: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
novice rank icon3036151741: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3036151741: How to join
novice rank icon村民披风: 114514 did you sell your main account
novice rank iconmustnotread: aa
novice rank icon114514三世: I don't have
novice rank iconkco201314: Did you guys add discord?
novice rank icon114514三世: Why don't I have any questionnaires on th
novice rank iconkco201314: Merge Blast Number is done (
novice rank icon114514三世: method
novice rank icon114514三世: I'm wondering if there are evil cultivators
novice rank icon3036151741: Want to give up
novice rank icon3036151741: So difficult
apprentice rank iconbuffighter144: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconjohn3143: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconkco201314: Villager rescue is 40,000, so that's how it is
AdminJoshverd: Minecraft Legends?
novice rank icon3036151741: Not fun
novice rank iconkco201314: Is Legend fun? It's so cheap
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwire: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: I heard about Nezha 2
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconmateo ninalaya: hello
novice rank iconAlejandro: it has translated your message saying "ladders are illegal" and the second message said "Do you understand"
scholar rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlejandro: what ladders?
novice rank iconAdramadus M: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlfonso Gino: ok
novice rank iconffe: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlejandro: I only knew about the commission
novice rank iconAlejandro: I didn't know that the person who put someone else's link received benefits xd
novice rank iconAlejandro: are you referring to the affiliate?
novice rank icon为什么做不了问卷一直不合适啊啊啊啊啊: So if others register with this link, how many gems can I get?
novice rank iconAlejandro: Hello
novice rank iconAdramadus M: Greetings
novice rank icon3036151741: This is only useful for registration
novice rank icon为什么做不了问卷一直不合适啊啊啊啊啊: What can you get for this invitation once
novice rank icon村民披风: Help each other
What is the Allay in Minecraft and what does it do?

WaffleMoo37 avatar

WaffleMoo37

August 26, 2025 at 12:18 AM

The Allay is a helpful mob that gathers dropped items of the type you give it.
FlashJet62 avatar

FlashJet62

August 26, 2025 at 07:12 AM

You give it an item, and it’ll follow you and pick up matching ones nearby.
MooBanana70 avatar

MooBanana70

August 26, 2025 at 07:21 AM

It doesn’t break blocks but it’s amazing for collecting overflow from farms or mining.
W_ffleBanana avatar

W_ffleBanana

August 26, 2025 at 09:39 PM

It glows blue and makes soft, musical sounds, adding charm to any build.
LunaNeo37 avatar

LunaNeo37

August 27, 2025 at 06:12 AM

You find Allays trapped in cages at pillager outposts and woodland mansions.
xX133759 avatar

xX133759

August 27, 2025 at 11:34 PM

They can be duplicated using amethyst shards and jukebox music.
DarkKnight7 avatar

DarkKnight7

August 28, 2025 at 05:55 AM

Allays are useful and adorable:a great addition to friendly mob lineups.

