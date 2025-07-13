What’s the best sprinkler layout in Stardew Valley?

Iridium sprinklers are king. 5x5 grid makes perfect square farms. Put paths between them to block weeds and make it clean.
Start with Quality sprinklers if you can’t get Iridium yet. 3x3 is still solid.
Use scarecrows to protect large areas. Space them every 8 tiles.
Try checkerboard layouts for easy harvesting. Keeps crops within reach.
Use Junimo huts late game. They auto-harvest everything.
Big tip: level Farming fast to unlock better sprinklers early.
Cranberry or ancient fruit farm + Iridium = infinite money.