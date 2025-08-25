What is the total cost of all Sims 4 DLC content?

Je_tJet26 The base game is priced around 40 dollars with occasional discounts.

ChonkWaffle2 Each expansion pack averages 40 dollars while game packs and stuff packs cost 20 to 25 dollars each.

TomRay5 There are more than 20 packs so buying everything at full price totals over 500 dollars.

IceFury7 EA frequently runs sales offering 50 to 75 percent off older packs which lowers total cost significantly.

Fire_r Optional bundles like the Premium Edition often include 2 to 3 expansions at a reduced price.