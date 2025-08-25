What is the total cost of all Sims 4 DLC content?

GemEarn

mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon114514: ok
novice rank icon😂😂😂: ...
novice rank iconkpwa_: Added you on discord
novice rank icon192257208: Hahaha
novice rank icon114514: This is my XBOX username
novice rank icon114514: FilthyBug142331
novice rank icon114514: Add me on Xbox
novice rank icon114514: Doomed, no telegram
novice rank iconkpwa_: My username
novice rank iconkpwa_: @kpwa233
novice rank iconkpwa_: Add me on telegram
novice rank iconkpwa_: My Discord has a problem
novice rank iconluckingchild: 666
novice rank icon929413169: 11
novice rank icon114514: ok
novice rank iconkpwa_: I logged out of Discord, wait a moment
novice rank icon114514: @kpwa_
novice rank icon114514: @kpwa_
apprentice rank iconbuffighter144: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon114514: This is my Discord name
novice rank icon114514: exquisite_moose_24575
novice rank icon114514: No Q, do you have discord?
novice rank iconkpwa_: Add me on Q
novice rank iconkpwa_: 3813820965
novice rank icon114514: discord private chat
novice rank iconTraveler114514: More than 100 people watching (
novice rank icon114514: ok
novice rank iconluckingchild: Don't use nodes randomly
novice rank icon114514: @kpwa_
novice rank icon114514: v2ray or clash node
novice rank iconluckingchild: wtf
novice rank icon114514: Send it out in base64, please
novice rank iconluckingchild: 666
novice rank iconTraveler114514: I built them myself ()
novice rank iconTraveler114514: eee
novice rank iconkpwa_: I have a node that can be accessed
novice rank icon114514: Where to find a clean tz
novice rank iconkpwa_: A cleaner tz is fine
novice rank icon114514: What is a tun virtual network card
novice rank iconluckingchild: No problem with 114514?
novice rank iconTraveler114514: It should be possible to enable the Tun virtual network card, right?
novice rank icon929413169: Pure VPN
novice rank iconluckingchild: No ladder works
novice rank iconluckingchild: Useless, unless you can connect directly
novice rank icon114514: How do I open primesurveys? Please give a swift and thorough explanation.
novice rank icon929413169: ()
novice rank iconhanzemo: Your identity outside is always given by yourself ()
novice rank icon114514: student
What is the total cost of all Sims 4 DLC content?

Je_tJet26 avatar

Je_tJet26

August 25, 2025 at 05:20 AM

The base game is priced around 40 dollars with occasional discounts.
ChonkWaffle2 avatar

ChonkWaffle2

August 25, 2025 at 11:54 AM

Each expansion pack averages 40 dollars while game packs and stuff packs cost 20 to 25 dollars each.
TomRay5 avatar

TomRay5

August 26, 2025 at 10:49 AM

There are more than 20 packs so buying everything at full price totals over 500 dollars.
IceFury7 avatar

IceFury7

August 26, 2025 at 08:43 PM

EA frequently runs sales offering 50 to 75 percent off older packs which lowers total cost significantly.
Fire_r avatar

Fire_r

August 27, 2025 at 09:34 AM

Optional bundles like the Premium Edition often include 2 to 3 expansions at a reduced price.
SkyFlash32 avatar

SkyFlash32

August 27, 2025 at 05:40 PM

Sales during holidays or Steam/GOG events are your best chance to get full content cheaper.

