What are some games like Minecraft in 2025?

Quick1337_k1 avatar

Quick1337_k1

September 3, 2025 at 02:55 AM

Terraria is still a top pick for 2D block-building with deep bosses and crafting.
DerpMoo38 avatar

DerpMoo38

September 4, 2025 at 04:46 AM

Valheim blends Norse survival with base building and massive exploration.
SlapperBan_r avatar

SlapperBan_r

September 4, 2025 at 02:32 PM

LEGO Fortnite is surprisingly good for creative builders and survival fans alike.
De_erpMeow53 avatar

De_erpMeow53

September 5, 2025 at 04:15 AM

Hytale, though delayed, is still on many players’ radars as a spiritual successor with RPG elements.
ChonkBanana7 avatar

ChonkBanana7

September 5, 2025 at 04:01 PM

Core Keeper offers a pixel art, underground Minecraft-meets-Stardew Valley vibe.
CoolCoo_ool4 avatar

CoolCoo_ool4

September 6, 2025 at 03:58 PM

Roblox games can mimic Minecraft but with more social game modes and variety.
EpicKillz98 avatar

EpicKillz98

September 7, 2025 at 12:53 AM

Creativerse and Vintage Story have unique twists on the voxel survival genre.
TomSky70 avatar

TomSky70

September 7, 2025 at 01:15 PM

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is amazing for story-driven block adventure.
Waf_fleMeow avatar

Waf_fleMeow

September 7, 2025 at 01:33 PM

Palworld (if released in full) mixes creature taming with base building and is gaining traction.

