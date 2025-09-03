Terraria is still a top pick for 2D block-building with deep bosses and crafting.
Valheim blends Norse survival with base building and massive exploration.
LEGO Fortnite is surprisingly good for creative builders and survival fans alike.
Hytale, though delayed, is still on many players’ radars as a spiritual successor with RPG elements.
Core Keeper offers a pixel art, underground Minecraft-meets-Stardew Valley vibe.
Roblox games can mimic Minecraft but with more social game modes and variety.
Creativerse and Vintage Story have unique twists on the voxel survival genre.
Dragon Quest Builders 2 is amazing for story-driven block adventure.
Palworld (if released in full) mixes creature taming with base building and is gaining traction.