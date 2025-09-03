What are some games like Minecraft in 2025?

Quick1337_k1 Terraria is still a top pick for 2D block-building with deep bosses and crafting.

DerpMoo38 Valheim blends Norse survival with base building and massive exploration.

SlapperBan_r LEGO Fortnite is surprisingly good for creative builders and survival fans alike.

De_erpMeow53 Hytale, though delayed, is still on many players’ radars as a spiritual successor with RPG elements.

ChonkBanana7 Core Keeper offers a pixel art, underground Minecraft-meets-Stardew Valley vibe.

CoolCoo_ool4 Roblox games can mimic Minecraft but with more social game modes and variety.

EpicKillz98 Creativerse and Vintage Story have unique twists on the voxel survival genre.

TomSky70 Dragon Quest Builders 2 is amazing for story-driven block adventure.