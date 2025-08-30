GemEarn

mage rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAigleste1: hi
novice rank iconGabo VL: Dance Red emote (inline chat version) Dance Blue emote (inline chat version) Dance Green emote (inline chat version) Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAliastar: Chatting emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icongörkem komikkuş: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconemecvlad798: 11
novice rank icontonhaoferro: Hello
novice rank iconmaira johana buslo: can you give me robux
SystemGamehag: 12 users received Gem83 from the Rain.
novice rank iconAlfonso Gino: you cannot donate gems
novice rank iconPaulolambi: ..
apprentice rank iconbuffighter144: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconmustnotread: aa
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconjustjoman132: eee
novice rank iconGeo Clasher: Whoever sends me gems will fuck tomorrow :D
AdminJoshverd: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJeremi Ferreira: Can you give me gems
novice rank iconDDay: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFabri11: can i get 1 gem joshverd Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
mage rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: No begging Cat No emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconnicolasacostax5: it's to exchange for robux
novice rank iconnicolasacostax5: please
novice rank iconnicolasacostax5: hello can you give me gems
novice rank icondunszt007: give
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
apprentice rank iconreimond96: hello
adept rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconvolcanox: Hello
mage rank iconhanfred: oh nice 1000 gems from giveaway
novice rank iconoTvErTka: Browhat emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: pixelpoint
novice rank iconThanasis Cyka: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: don't forget to activate daily bonus on pixelpoing
mage rank iconhanfred: yeah cheddar is slow
novice rank iconAlfonso Gino: cheddar.tv has never sent me anything
novice rank iconcactus_fig: ..
novice rank iconblind__hunter: sup
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Those who use Cheddar, how long does it take them to earn even a point or something?
novice rank iconAndrew Kovach: Qq
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconSaiyro : Thank you
novice rank iconРуслан Гриднёв: dlrpa
novice rank iconSlayerzx: Bro i tought the discord giveway will end is 2 hours bruuuh
novice rank iconBusters 72: How long does it take for them to verify offers? Is it instant? Or once the 30 days are up?
novice rank iconGela: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconForayZ: hi
novice rank iconWilton Mighty: yooooo
Is Call of Duty cross platform now?

Silent1337_1 avatar

Silent1337_1

August 30, 2025 at 01:33 PM

Yeah it’s been crossplay for a while now, can squad up with Xbox, PS, and PC peeps. Just gotta make sure your accounts are linked. Crossplay is cool but lobbies be extra sweaty sometimes, especially with mouse and keyboard players. You really feel the difference in skill sometimes.
StormFur_ury avatar

StormFur_ury

August 31, 2025 at 04:18 PM

Lowkey love it tho, makes playing with friends way easier. No more “what system you on” convos.
Epic133748 avatar

Epic133748

August 31, 2025 at 05:50 PM

You can turn it off but that means longer wait times. Most people just leave it on.
Epic1_pic133 avatar

Epic1_pic133

August 31, 2025 at 11:12 PM

It’s kinda busted when cheaters slide in from PC though. That part still sucks.
SocksDerp6 avatar

SocksDerp6

September 1, 2025 at 01:09 PM

Overall, it’s a W feature. COD needed that cross-platform love.

