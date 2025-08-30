Yeah it’s been crossplay for a while now, can squad up with Xbox, PS, and PC peeps. Just gotta make sure your accounts are linked. Crossplay is cool but lobbies be extra sweaty sometimes, especially with mouse and keyboard players. You really feel the difference in skill sometimes.
Lowkey love it tho, makes playing with friends way easier. No more “what system you on” convos.
You can turn it off but that means longer wait times. Most people just leave it on.
It’s kinda busted when cheaters slide in from PC though. That part still sucks.
Overall, it’s a W feature. COD needed that cross-platform love.