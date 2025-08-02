Crafting has expanded drastically with the 1.4.4 update including quality-of-life stations like the Autohammer and Omni-Tool.
Earlier biomes still rely on standard crafting stations but new wallpaper crafting is accessed with the Eco-friendly painting station.
Shimmer crafting lets you transmute items like Gel, Wood, or Bars into others using a Shimmer transmutation or table.
Some new additions include the Tinker’s Workbench for wiring and the Alloy Kiln for metal bars.
Accessories can now be reforged with Legendary Base for max stats and Power Modifier reuse.
You now craft Herb Bags and Ice Chests in the lumber biome widely used in biome building.
Vanity sets also have been enhanced with Armor Polish and vanity storage illusions.
All bosses above Wall of Flesh now drop specialized boss trophies which you can craft into display trophies or boss statues.
Modded servers using Calamity or Thorium add deep crafting branches but base game remains highly dynamic.