How deep does crafting go in Terraria right now?

TomTom47 Crafting has expanded drastically with the 1.4.4 update including quality-of-life stations like the Autohammer and Omni-Tool.

Quick_rop Earlier biomes still rely on standard crafting stations but new wallpaper crafting is accessed with the Eco-friendly painting station.

ElfSeer21 Shimmer crafting lets you transmute items like Gel, Wood, or Bars into others using a Shimmer transmutation or table.

xXKillz14 Some new additions include the Tinker’s Workbench for wiring and the Alloy Kiln for metal bars.

IceKnight Accessories can now be reforged with Legendary Base for max stats and Power Modifier reuse.

StormFury You now craft Herb Bags and Ice Chests in the lumber biome widely used in biome building.

TomNova82 Vanity sets also have been enhanced with Armor Polish and vanity storage illusions.

xXXx38 All bosses above Wall of Flesh now drop specialized boss trophies which you can craft into display trophies or boss statues.