Who is the “head guy” in Minecraft?

LunaNeo It usually refers to players or mobs with custom heads, like skulls used for decoration.

ChonkGoose68 In multiplayer, head drops are used as trophies or cosmetic collectibles.

MageHunter29 There’s also the Wither Skeleton skull, which is needed to summon the Wither boss.

IceSeer50 In PvP servers, “head drops” can be a setting where killing players gives their custom head.

xXKillz16 Custom heads can be summoned with commands using player names or generated IDs.

CoolRex25 Some builders use them to decorate kitchens, arcades, or item shops.