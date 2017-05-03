Rain

Back to Elsword

Dużo osób jeszcze gra? I czy w ogóle opłaca sie grać?

marcin_pawlik avatar

marcin_pawlik

May 3, 2017 at 05:06 PM

Tak jak powyżej.
przemek0099 avatar

przemek0099

May 5, 2017 at 01:18 PM

Niee
NerevFa avatar

NerevFa

May 6, 2017 at 05:17 PM

Ja ciągle gram, jednak rzadziej niż kiedyś
GruszkaXD avatar

GruszkaXD

May 20, 2017 at 03:39 PM

Nope
cptbenny avatar

cptbenny

May 20, 2017 at 11:51 PM

serwery sa puste
Megakari avatar

Megakari

June 17, 2017 at 11:11 PM

prawie nikt
slawi avatar

slawi

August 8, 2017 at 08:19 PM

Od 100 lat nikt już nie gra w tę grę.
Kaymon avatar

Kaymon

November 16, 2017 at 04:33 AM

Pay2Win, nie polecam

tornister1997 avatar

tornister1997

November 20, 2017 at 01:06 AM

nie polecam
