What’s the best way to mod Stardew Valley?

Storm_ Install SMAPI first. That’s the mod loader that makes everything work. Use Vortex or manual installs for mods. Nexus Mods is the main source.

JetRay75 Stardew Expanded is a must-have. Makes the game feel brand new.

IceKnight95 Always back up your saves before going mod-crazy. Trust.

Clutch_93 Update SMAPI and all your mods after every patch. Avoids crashes.

BloodF_oodFu Check compatibility before stacking 20+ mods. Stuff breaks fast.

JetNova62 Content Patcher and Json Assets are key for most custom mods.