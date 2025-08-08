GemEarn

What’s the best way to mod Stardew Valley?

Storm_ avatar

Storm_

August 8, 2025 at 05:01 PM

Install SMAPI first. That’s the mod loader that makes everything work. Use Vortex or manual installs for mods. Nexus Mods is the main source.
JetRay75 avatar

JetRay75

August 9, 2025 at 03:41 AM

Stardew Expanded is a must-have. Makes the game feel brand new.
IceKnight95 avatar

IceKnight95

August 10, 2025 at 03:10 AM

Always back up your saves before going mod-crazy. Trust.
Clutch_93 avatar

Clutch_93

August 10, 2025 at 05:50 PM

Update SMAPI and all your mods after every patch. Avoids crashes.
BloodF_oodFu avatar

BloodF_oodFu

August 11, 2025 at 03:03 PM

Check compatibility before stacking 20+ mods. Stuff breaks fast.
JetNova62 avatar

JetNova62

August 12, 2025 at 05:41 AM

Content Patcher and Json Assets are key for most custom mods.
ElfFury92 avatar

ElfFury92

August 12, 2025 at 01:15 PM

Read mod descriptions! Some need configs to work right.

