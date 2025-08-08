What’s the best way to mod Stardew Valley?

Install SMAPI first. That’s the mod loader that makes everything work. Use Vortex or manual installs for mods. Nexus Mods is the main source.
Stardew Expanded is a must-have. Makes the game feel brand new.
Always back up your saves before going mod-crazy. Trust.
Update SMAPI and all your mods after every patch. Avoids crashes.
Check compatibility before stacking 20+ mods. Stuff breaks fast.
Content Patcher and Json Assets are key for most custom mods.
Read mod descriptions! Some need configs to work right.