Begin with the Apprentice’s Robe set for mana cost reduction and boosting early spells like Magic Missile.
Meteor Armor is a strong mid-game option before hardmode while summoning Water Bolt.
In Hardmode prioritize Spectre Armor, then Celestial and Nebula armor for healing synergy.
Accessories such Arcanist Emblem, Mana Flower, and Celestial Cuffs boost spell efficiency.
Use Rod of Discord for teleportation when dodging boss attacks.
Equip Mana Regeneration potions combined with Bewitching Table buff.