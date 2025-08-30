GemEarn

novice rank iconfiorellaperez545: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlfonso Gino: ok
novice rank iconJohanna López: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfiorellaperez545: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconmehmet temurev: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem21 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Chatting emote (inline chat version) ty sir
scholar rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconSurimiet saucisse: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: pixelpoint promo code POPCORNFALL
novice rank iconAliastar: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuis Chaverra: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfiorellaperez545: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconLeszek9028: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfiorellaperez545: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Take surveys and play games/offers :)
novice rank iconYoyner Esneyder Melendrez García: How is it done :(
AdminJoshverd: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconPolskiGrajek: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem200 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: 26 users wow
SystemGamehag: 26 users received Gem69 from the Rain.
apprentice rank iconPolskiGrajek: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: WWWW
apprentice rank iconPolskiGrajek: yes
AdminJoshverd: Into the rain?
apprentice rank iconPolskiGrajek: I made it
apprentice rank iconPolskiGrajek: phew
AdminJoshverd: cinema emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconPolskiGrajek: Chatting emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAliastar: cinema emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: FeelsRainMan emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem100 to the Rain
apprentice rank iconabcd1290: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGabo VL: Flashbang emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconbuffighter144: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfiorellaperez545: how does this work?
novice rank iconAnass Raouhani: what is this ?
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem100 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Ever hour it distributes Gems to all users that enter
novice rank iconLuis Chaverra: How does the rain thing work? D:
AdminJoshverd: The rain ends at the end of the hour
AdminJoshverd: The green bar at the bottom decreases
novice rank iconSlayerzx: Last of the hour
novice rank iconSlayerzx: Sup
novice rank iconpxddhdwcs2: When will this rain give out gems
novice rank iconAliastar: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwwwtyip233: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
What gear should a mage focus on in Terraria?

QuickKillz67 avatar

QuickKillz67

August 30, 2025 at 11:33 PM

Begin with the Apprentice’s Robe set for mana cost reduction and boosting early spells like Magic Missile.
S_94 avatar

S_94

August 31, 2025 at 01:17 AM

Meteor Armor is a strong mid-game option before hardmode while summoning Water Bolt.
IceHunter65 avatar

IceHunter65

September 1, 2025 at 02:02 AM

In Hardmode prioritize Spectre Armor, then Celestial and Nebula armor for healing synergy.
MageWalker40 avatar

MageWalker40

September 1, 2025 at 02:56 AM

Accessories such Arcanist Emblem, Mana Flower, and Celestial Cuffs boost spell efficiency.
CoolFlash72 avatar

CoolFlash72

September 2, 2025 at 02:11 AM

Use Rod of Discord for teleportation when dodging boss attacks.
Sn1p3rGod5 avatar

Sn1p3rGod5

September 2, 2025 at 10:24 PM

Equip Mana Regeneration potions combined with Bewitching Table buff.

