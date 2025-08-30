What gear should a mage focus on in Terraria?

QuickKillz67 Begin with the Apprentice’s Robe set for mana cost reduction and boosting early spells like Magic Missile.

S_94 Meteor Armor is a strong mid-game option before hardmode while summoning Water Bolt.

IceHunter65 In Hardmode prioritize Spectre Armor, then Celestial and Nebula armor for healing synergy.

MageWalker40 Accessories such Arcanist Emblem, Mana Flower, and Celestial Cuffs boost spell efficiency.

CoolFlash72 Use Rod of Discord for teleportation when dodging boss attacks.