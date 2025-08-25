Small swarm troops like Skeleton Army or Bats can overwhelm Wizard quickly if played properly.
Tower targeting cards like Mini P.E.K.K.A or Elite Barbarians can tank hits and eliminate him fast.
Using Tornado or Lightning to pull or zap him with his support troops works well.
Shielded units such as Dark Prince can absorb splash while closing the distance.
Another option is using Inferno Tower or Tesla as defensive structures to distract and burn down his support.
If you lure Wizard to the middle with a tank and pull him he won’t splash onto your tower.
Fireball or Poison trades positive if balanced right and he’s behind a glass cannon support.
Always counter Wizard proactively when you know your opponent has him in hand.