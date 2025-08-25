What is the best way to counter Wizard in Clash Royale?

NeoRay7 Small swarm troops like Skeleton Army or Bats can overwhelm Wizard quickly if played properly.

NoScopeRel_p Tower targeting cards like Mini P.E.K.K.A or Elite Barbarians can tank hits and eliminate him fast.

PantsC_tsCho Using Tornado or Lightning to pull or zap him with his support troops works well.

IceBorn16 Shielded units such as Dark Prince can absorb splash while closing the distance.

QuickBeast33 Another option is using Inferno Tower or Tesla as defensive structures to distract and burn down his support.

DarkBorn If you lure Wizard to the middle with a tank and pull him he won’t splash onto your tower.

MageSlayer Fireball or Poison trades positive if balanced right and he’s behind a glass cannon support.