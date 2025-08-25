GemEarn

What is the best way to counter Wizard in Clash Royale?

NeoRay7 avatar

NeoRay7

August 25, 2025 at 08:12 PM

Small swarm troops like Skeleton Army or Bats can overwhelm Wizard quickly if played properly.
NoScopeRel_p avatar

NoScopeRel_p

August 26, 2025 at 10:24 AM

Tower targeting cards like Mini P.E.K.K.A or Elite Barbarians can tank hits and eliminate him fast.
PantsC_tsCho avatar

PantsC_tsCho

August 27, 2025 at 12:58 PM

Using Tornado or Lightning to pull or zap him with his support troops works well.
IceBorn16 avatar

IceBorn16

August 28, 2025 at 09:10 AM

Shielded units such as Dark Prince can absorb splash while closing the distance.
QuickBeast33 avatar

QuickBeast33

August 29, 2025 at 12:14 PM

Another option is using Inferno Tower or Tesla as defensive structures to distract and burn down his support.
DarkBorn avatar

DarkBorn

August 29, 2025 at 05:14 PM

If you lure Wizard to the middle with a tank and pull him he won’t splash onto your tower.
MageSlayer avatar

MageSlayer

August 30, 2025 at 01:40 PM

Fireball or Poison trades positive if balanced right and he’s behind a glass cannon support.
CoolCool1 avatar

CoolCool1

August 30, 2025 at 04:18 PM

Always counter Wizard proactively when you know your opponent has him in hand.

