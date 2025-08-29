What is the Grimace Egg in Minecraft and is it real?

JetSky The Grimace Egg started as a meme blending the McDonald's mascot with Minecraft mob ideas.

Clu_op There is no official Grimace Egg in vanilla Minecraft it’s purely fan content.

SilentKillz9 Some servers or modpacks have custom mobs or items that reference Grimace or fast food themes.

Fl_ It went viral after TikToks and shorts showed Grimace spawning chaos in creative maps.

EpicGod23 Players even made data packs that spawn a purple boss if you “hatch” a renamed dragon egg.

BananaWa_ana The egg has become a joke item in lore-themed SMPs and roleplay series.

MooSocks56 There’s also Grimace Egg skins and resource packs that add themed gear or UI.

FireBlade21 While not in the real game, Mojang developers joked about it on Twitter.