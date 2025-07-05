GemEarn

Rain

Gem97

novice rank iconnottelling: Modcheck emote (inline chat version) Cat No emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAndrew Kovach: Qq
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem466 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpg541425: Yea
novice rank iconCristian Hinestroza Arana: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 1f601 emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbenbouzidahmedyacine: hey the offline grind in magned miner didnt work
novice rank iconsktoilet443: Hi
novice rank iconCarl6616: Hello
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed throughout the day
novice rank iconfra4: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconrachelvazquez294: how long do cashouts take here?
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: 35 cents of dollar from the rain. I never received so much from the rain as now.
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem347 from the Rain.
novice rank iconVirginia “Momma” Vaughn: politecat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconVirus Party: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconVirginia “Momma” Vaughn: This site only for UK.. Am in the US and was wondering if offers are for both
apprentice rank iconlyz3r1234: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTutop Ru: EZ emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can find DLC for Fortnite in the shop
novice rank iconGladiateur XXX: How to recover my Fortnite skins on Gamehag
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Hello!
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem31 from the Rain.
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlebombo: ..
novice rank iconjaylin Almonte: haha
novice rank iconp.xd777vegeta: On top of that, it is very expensive in gems
AdminJoshverd: Earn them Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconp.xd777vegeta: because I don't have gems
AdminJoshverd: You can buy it on the gamehag shop Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconp.xd777vegeta: it's my dream
novice rank iconp.xd777vegeta: could you share it with me pls?
novice rank iconp.xd777vegeta: leszek
AdminJoshverd: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconLeszek9028: I have vegeta
novice rank iconp.xd777vegeta: someone has left 4 dead 2?
novice rank iconp.xd777vegeta: hello
novice rank iconVirus Party: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconluis alfredo perez griman 2 2: hellos
novice rank icontrojhranáč: Hello
novice rank iconFed0r: Cat No emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJasKne: finally hello again :) 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconClaudia Milena Garcia Ramirez: hello
AdminJoshverd: collapse emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKijPrawdy: Browhat emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Flashbang emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

60

0/160

Back to Dead by Daylight forum

How do you play as The Wraith in Dead by Daylight?

LunaJet68 avatar

LunaJet68

July 5, 2025 at 07:51 AM

Wraith is stealth‑focused with his bell that cloaks you temporarily and stops when sprinting.
ChonkPants46 avatar

ChonkPants46

July 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Best when looping pallets—bell‑cloak to reengage or vanish mid‑chase.
MooSocks10 avatar

MooSocks10

July 6, 2025 at 08:33 PM

Disappearing mid‑chase creates mind games, but timing is everything to avoid core cooldown.
SilentDrop85 avatar

SilentDrop85

July 7, 2025 at 06:58 PM

Add‑ons like “Windstorm Bane” adjust cloak cooldown—big synergy there.
RexRa_Ray avatar

RexRa_Ray

July 8, 2025 at 10:06 PM

Players call Wraith a ‘medium‑difficulty stealth killer’—solid for intermediate players.
FireSlayer65 avatar

FireSlayer65

July 9, 2025 at 11:53 AM

New perk changes boosted his chase potential mid‑loop and slowed his cooldown enough to make him a modern‑viable pick.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy