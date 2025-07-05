Wraith is stealth‑focused with his bell that cloaks you temporarily and stops when sprinting.
Best when looping pallets—bell‑cloak to reengage or vanish mid‑chase.
Disappearing mid‑chase creates mind games, but timing is everything to avoid core cooldown.
Add‑ons like “Windstorm Bane” adjust cloak cooldown—big synergy there.
Players call Wraith a ‘medium‑difficulty stealth killer’—solid for intermediate players.
New perk changes boosted his chase potential mid‑loop and slowed his cooldown enough to make him a modern‑viable pick.