The first quest Win 8 battles and destroy at least 3 enemies was accepted but the 2nd quest Win 10 battles and destroy at least 5 enemies was rejected because of "Make sure you did everything right and upload a new screenshot" but the screenshot clearly shows the completion of it and it's fullscreen like the 1st one.also support tickets can't be created anymore :/
I'm having this issue with my third quest :/
i think for the second quest you have to win a additional 10 wins so in tottal it will be 18 wins and 8 ememies
i think for the second quest you have to win a additional 10 wins so in tottal it will be 18 wins and 8 ememies