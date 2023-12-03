Rain

novice rank iconKamilos31: Is anyone here alive?
apprentice rank iconBURGER CUBE: hi
novice rank iconKamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
novice rank iconBence: hi
novice rank iconmirazh: Hello everyone
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKamilos31: Hello
novice rank iconTecna23: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: heard you
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: It was little lol
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Back to World of Warships - Bonus forum

Need help completing the quest

sparshmhatre avatar

sparshmhatre

December 3, 2023 at 05:23 PM

Please tell me what exactly do i need to do and how should i upload the screenshot(a screenshot of which screen)
Alexanderk1 avatar

Alexanderk1

December 7, 2023 at 09:20 PM

statistic on game
sparshmhatre avatar

sparshmhatre

December 8, 2023 at 01:22 AM

thank you

sixsixone avatar

sixsixone

December 26, 2023 at 06:20 PM

If you click on your name, you should be able to pull up a summary page. That's where I took my screenshopt. I feel like everything else is pretty self explanatory or following the in game tutorial quests will help. Feel free to be more specific though
simplynobie avatar

simplynobie

February 23, 2024 at 11:51 PM

reffhdusush
Dead333 avatar

Dead333

March 7, 2024 at 10:06 PM

yes plz I'm totally struggling in this app
Dead333 avatar

Dead333

March 7, 2024 at 10:07 PM

and I fell that misty isn't that helpful for me !
zahira_kaltara avatar

zahira_kaltara

April 11, 2024 at 07:50 PM

yes, it looks like it's good:moyai::thumbsup_tone1:

