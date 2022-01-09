Not working at all, finished in 18/20 days and you get automaticaly nothing at all
Posted on discord too, hopefully thats worth something... it's 19th day out of 20 ...
i agree with you,it is hard
yo guys can we complete this quest again. this is lvl 23 but I already completed a 20 lvl of this game. is it possible i can complete this quest again
can be done within a week.
it is very very very hard
it is very very very hard
I already completed the task but still didn't received the reward.
I have this task completed but didn't get reward. How can I receive it?
Hard interesting, fun to play too. I recommend this quest.
:dizzy_face:just rolled a blunt an STarting to play
just comment random stuffs
sadece rastgele şeyler yorumlayın
You need to wait. Some times it takes 2days.