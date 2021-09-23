i think fortnite fortnite and fortnite
pubg, idk but i like that game so much its really funny to play
Fortnite is my preferred game over PUBG. Fortnite's fast-paced action, frequent updates, and innovative building mechanisms keep me interested. It provides a lively experience that keeps me interested and entertained.
pubg has too many campers, so fortnite in my opinion.
pubg for groups fortnite nobuild for solo
Fortnite is better becuase of building https://youtu.be/CbBgWuO6i-I?si=oNDx5Lu4uAmRfI5P
Fortnite is better becuase of building https://youtu.be/CbBgWuO6i-I?si=oNDx5Lu4uAmRfI5P
fortnite is so much better
better fortnite but pubg isnt bad too
i think fortnite is the best
i think fortnite is the best
fortnite depending on the seasons
defnetly pubg but i don't hate fortnite either
I would say fortnite. I love it better
Fortnite is fun if you now how to play it