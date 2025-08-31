What’s in the latest Call of Duty Warzone update?

New update brought a fresh map rotation and some weapon tweaks. That one SMG got nerfed hard. The new limited-time mode is wild, super fast-paced and chaotic. Perfect for quick matches.
Snipers feel better now after they buffed ADS speed. Makes longshots actually fun again.
The anti-cheat seems better this time, way fewer sketchy deaths. Still not perfect tho.
They added some cool skins too but that bundle pricing is robbery. Like bruh, calm down.
Update was a W overall, feels way more balanced now.