What’s in the latest Call of Duty Warzone update?

Fi_ight New update brought a fresh map rotation and some weapon tweaks. That one SMG got nerfed hard. The new limited-time mode is wild, super fast-paced and chaotic. Perfect for quick matches.

JetFlash79 Snipers feel better now after they buffed ADS speed. Makes longshots actually fun again.

SocksMeow16 The anti-cheat seems better this time, way fewer sketchy deaths. Still not perfect tho.

ChonkBan_na3 They added some cool skins too but that bundle pricing is robbery. Like bruh, calm down.