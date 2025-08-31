GemEarn

What’s in the latest Call of Duty Warzone update?

Fi_ight avatar

Fi_ight

August 31, 2025 at 01:30 AM

New update brought a fresh map rotation and some weapon tweaks. That one SMG got nerfed hard. The new limited-time mode is wild, super fast-paced and chaotic. Perfect for quick matches.
JetFlash79 avatar

JetFlash79

August 31, 2025 at 04:35 PM

Snipers feel better now after they buffed ADS speed. Makes longshots actually fun again.
SocksMeow16 avatar

SocksMeow16

September 1, 2025 at 12:23 AM

The anti-cheat seems better this time, way fewer sketchy deaths. Still not perfect tho.
ChonkBan_na3 avatar

ChonkBan_na3

September 1, 2025 at 07:56 PM

They added some cool skins too but that bundle pricing is robbery. Like bruh, calm down.
IceSeer25 avatar

IceSeer25

September 2, 2025 at 02:50 PM

Update was a W overall, feels way more balanced now.

