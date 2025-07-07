GemEarn

SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: Are there some games to play on pc?
novice rank iconNeboi: Hffd
novice rank iconThe Real Ahmed: Good morning
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: yes
AdminSwirfty: You just answer the questions
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: How do I make surveys someone help
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Will it be retrieved?
AdminSwirfty: Once you have the account, it's yours. You can do whatever you want with it
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Appreciate
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Can the administrator tell me?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Can I change the binding, and do I have a transaction ID?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: It's the 8,000-point account
novice rank iconDansmb: idk
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: It won't be MFA
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Is the Minecraft account stolen or second-hand?
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: gamehag how are the surveys done?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: I got it
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: ye
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: thank you gamehag you are good
SystemGamehag: 7 users received Gem53 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: how
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: 1f915 emote (inline chat version) China can't play the game
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: sumSmash emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Browhat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: China can't play
novice rank iconDania Kahory Arteaga Cortes: coconut water
AdminSwirfty: Check the games page to see which one gives the most Gems
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: gamehag Which is the game that gives more points?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: roblox gift card How to redeem it
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: roblox gift card
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: apple gift card
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: but lootpay is not
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: Ahhhh
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: tell me where you are
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: Love love ohjhh
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconEzeilo chidiebube: Hi
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Think you
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: good :)
SystemGamehag: You can find Apple gift cards on LootPay
novice rank iconDansmb: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDansmb: Hey gamehag
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Do gamehag have Apple gift card？
novice rank iconetka: that happens to me too i only get rewarded for first task on game offers
SystemGamehag: Try other games or check out the surveys
novice rank iconpg541425: Oo
What’s the best Call of Duty game ever?

WolfHunter35 avatar

WolfHunter35

July 7, 2025 at 11:17 PM

MW2 nostalgia hits hard BO2 all the way, no contest
Sn1p3rKillz2 avatar

Sn1p3rKillz2

July 8, 2025 at 08:16 PM

MW3 multiplayer was smooth
JetNova45 avatar

JetNova45

July 9, 2025 at 03:32 AM

World at War had the best zombies
GooseWaffle4 avatar

GooseWaffle4

July 9, 2025 at 10:54 AM

BO3 was weird but fun
EpicDrop18 avatar

EpicDrop18

July 10, 2025 at 10:22 AM

MW2019 modernized it well
JetLuna82 avatar

JetLuna82

July 11, 2025 at 06:41 AM

Can’t beat the vibes of BO1
TomRex5 avatar

TomRex5

July 11, 2025 at 11:58 PM

Warzone’s peak was iconic
Sn1p3r42037 avatar

Sn1p3r42037

July 12, 2025 at 11:10 PM

Ghosts was slept on
DerpSocks avatar

DerpSocks

July 14, 2025 at 01:03 AM

Advanced Warfare was a miss imo

