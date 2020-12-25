it's a end or still trending

what is your opinion. it is a end of pubg or is it still in trending. I think many of players are stoped playing pubg
yes ???? but still trending
ooo i already stopped playing ????
this game is dead when it born
No, the game is still standing up and a trend in most places, although COD Mobile is taking over it, the game is still great. Any game has its own pros and cons.
Its still trending! pubg mobile with the frying pan attack is just legendary
The game is dead but the game will be trending again because pubg corporation will release pubg new state
men i m getting bored of this all:persevere:
Still good but not as before