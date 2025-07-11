Is Valorant coming to consoles soon?

As mentioned above, Riot is exploring console but no dedicated Valorant console release exists yet.
They’ve ported engine to Unreal for mobile so console is at least possible.
Beta tests would likely include aim assist and input parity tools.
Console players are hungry for this FPS‑tact support especially on Xbox.
Rumors swirl of a run‑beta in late 2025 but nothing confirmed yet.
Riot VP reiterated console market is key, but ranked parity is still a blocker.
Even if released devs promised separate console comp ladder to avoid balancing woes.