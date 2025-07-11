Is Valorant coming to consoles soon?

GemEarn

mithelis19
mithelis19
Gem30
Dansmb
Dansmb
Gem7
mithelis19
mithelis19
Gem10
Kamil Wichrow
Kamil Wichrow
Gem2,940
asukauuu2025
asukauuu2025
Gem50
Dansmb
Dansmb
Gem7
mithelis19
mithelis19
Gem30
Dansmb
Dansmb
Gem70
mithelis19
mithelis19
Gem10
mithelis19
mithelis19
Gem10
Dania Kahory Arteaga Cortes
Dania Kahory Arteaga Cortes
Gem112
mithelis19
mithelis19
Gem92
Sinuhe Arellanes
Sinuhe Arellanes
Gem28
Jeremias Carrizo
Jeremias Carrizo
Gem28
jacquesphilips2292
jacquesphilips2292
Gem10
jacquesphilips2292
jacquesphilips2292
Gem10
jacquesphilips2292
jacquesphilips2292
Gem50
asukauuu2025
asukauuu2025
Gem50
Yatir Mohq
Yatir Mohq
Gem525
Yonatan Quintero
Yonatan Quintero
Gem35
Rain

Gem828

novice rank iconDaiker Macero: Are there some games to play on pc?
novice rank iconNeboi: Hffd
novice rank iconThe Real Ahmed: Good morning
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: yes
AdminSwirfty: You just answer the questions
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: How do I make surveys someone help
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Will it be retrieved?
AdminSwirfty: Once you have the account, it's yours. You can do whatever you want with it
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Appreciate
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Can the administrator tell me?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Can I change the binding, and do I have a transaction ID?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: It's the 8,000-point account
novice rank iconDansmb: idk
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: It won't be MFA
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Is the Minecraft account stolen or second-hand?
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: gamehag how are the surveys done?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: I got it
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: ye
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: thank you gamehag you are good
SystemGamehag: 7 users received Gem53 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: how
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: 1f915 emote (inline chat version) China can't play the game
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: sumSmash emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Browhat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: China can't play
novice rank iconDania Kahory Arteaga Cortes: coconut water
AdminSwirfty: Check the games page to see which one gives the most Gems
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: gamehag Which is the game that gives more points?
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: roblox gift card How to redeem it
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: roblox gift card
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: apple gift card
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: but lootpay is not
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: Ahhhh
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: tell me where you are
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: Love love ohjhh
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconEzeilo chidiebube: Hi
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Think you
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: good :)
SystemGamehag: You can find Apple gift cards on LootPay
novice rank iconDansmb: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDansmb: Hey gamehag
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Do gamehag have Apple gift card？
novice rank iconetka: that happens to me too i only get rewarded for first task on game offers
SystemGamehag: Try other games or check out the surveys
novice rank iconpg541425: Oo
novice rank iconDaiker Macero: What happens is that I am playing the game magnet miner and I am at meter 390 and they only gave me 28 gems :(
Sign in to start chatting

50

0/160

Back to Valorant forum

Is Valorant coming to consoles soon?

ChonkMoo21 avatar

ChonkMoo21

July 11, 2025 at 03:48 PM

As mentioned above, Riot is exploring console but no dedicated Valorant console release exists yet.
Ic_eBorn avatar

Ic_eBorn

July 12, 2025 at 03:51 PM

They’ve ported engine to Unreal for mobile so console is at least possible.
JetNova96 avatar

JetNova96

July 13, 2025 at 06:36 AM

Beta tests would likely include aim assist and input parity tools.
ShadowHunter avatar

ShadowHunter

July 13, 2025 at 09:37 AM

Console players are hungry for this FPS‑tact support especially on Xbox.
Pa_apper avatar

Pa_apper

July 13, 2025 at 06:11 PM

Rumors swirl of a run‑beta in late 2025 but nothing confirmed yet.
TomNeo14 avatar

TomNeo14

July 14, 2025 at 08:51 PM

Riot VP reiterated console market is key, but ranked parity is still a blocker.
DerpBanana17 avatar

DerpBanana17

July 15, 2025 at 05:14 PM

Even if released devs promised separate console comp ladder to avoid balancing woes.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Is Valorant coming to consoles soon? on Valorant Forum on Gamehag