Back to Terraria forum

Why is the Radiant Jewel important in Terraria?

NoScopeXx79 avatar

NoScopeXx79

August 9, 2025 at 12:53 PM

The Radiant Jewel increases the effectiveness of healing potions by 50% making it essential in expert mode.
JetNova3 avatar

JetNova3

August 10, 2025 at 04:31 AM

It also boosts healing for all regenerating items like Heart Lanterns and Campfires.
Epic_9 avatar

Epic_9

August 11, 2025 at 02:19 AM

A unique version called the Ace of Harts increases critical heal potential by 10%.
NeoNeo51 avatar

NeoNeo51

August 11, 2025 at 06:51 PM

You craft it using Beetle Husks after defeating Plantera in Hardmode.
ProXx25 avatar

ProXx25

August 12, 2025 at 03:35 AM

It pairs well with builds centered around regeneration like modular summoner or mage playstyles.
ElfBorn48 avatar

ElfBorn48

August 13, 2025 at 03:57 AM

The Symphonic Breath mod adds synergy if you swap buffs mid boss fight.

