Как часто вы играет в Roblox?

Jikep444 avatar

Jikep444

October 2, 2020 at 04:45 PM

не обязательно
WooLpy3 avatar

WooLpy3

October 2, 2020 at 05:00 PM

Очеееень часто
KekMyaso avatar

KekMyaso

October 3, 2020 at 12:44 PM

Часто
Yof_G avatar

Yof_G

October 3, 2020 at 12:49 PM

изредка
lesha1233 avatar

lesha1233

October 3, 2020 at 12:54 PM

часто

Keyturbo avatar

Keyturbo

October 3, 2020 at 12:55 PM

Очень редко, захожу реже чем раз в 6 месяцев
heat_shot avatar

heat_shot

October 4, 2020 at 04:25 PM

Два раза в день.
eldarfghj avatar

eldarfghj

October 4, 2020 at 04:37 PM

часто

pecachi1480 avatar

pecachi1480

October 4, 2020 at 04:38 PM

почти каждый день
Likastyr12 avatar

Likastyr12

October 4, 2020 at 05:36 PM

СИМУЛЯТАНР НИНДЗИ я играю
Avaina673 avatar

Avaina673

October 4, 2020 at 05:39 PM

каждый день
ultimathule1 avatar

ultimathule1

October 5, 2020 at 07:28 AM

часто

Yana_0v0 avatar

Yana_0v0

October 5, 2020 at 07:29 AM

Раньше играла часто, сейчас реже
nana392223 avatar

nana392223

October 5, 2020 at 06:14 PM

очень часто
ashirzhan avatar

ashirzhan

October 5, 2020 at 08:08 PM

Основной средой разработки сейчас является
DEFFIZE avatar

DEFFIZE

October 5, 2020 at 08:10 PM

это фарм лол ог
blind__hunter avatar

blind__hunter

October 6, 2020 at 12:16 AM

каждый день
TopGamer2013ok avatar

TopGamer2013ok

October 6, 2020 at 01:26 PM

я даже не знаю
chghgh avatar

chghgh

October 6, 2020 at 05:54 PM

Раз в 2 дня
Likastyr12 avatar

Likastyr12

October 6, 2020 at 06:19 PM

очень часто играю
vaskodagama4012 avatar

vaskodagama4012

October 6, 2020 at 07:07 PM

каждый день
Dead_memories avatar

Dead_memories

October 6, 2020 at 08:56 PM

Раз в неделю, самое то.
Как часто вы играет в Roblox? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag