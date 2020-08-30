fnogaj
Robux or vbucks

Rupertrosse avatar

Rupertrosse

August 30, 2020 at 04:35 PM

Yah yah yah yah
emirbeys avatar

emirbeys

August 30, 2020 at 10:07 PM

i think its robux
Dr_Ingrid avatar

Dr_Ingrid

August 31, 2020 at 06:12 AM

robux for sure.
Z4YM3 avatar

Z4YM3

August 31, 2020 at 11:45 AM

R O B U X G O O D
VishalVV avatar

VishalVV

August 31, 2020 at 01:04 PM

Vbucks are actually overpriced, unlike Robux. So Robux is obviously the best lol
matveq1244 avatar

matveq1244

August 31, 2020 at 02:12 PM

ашкереее привет ты лох
CxxxxkixeX3 avatar

CxxxxkixeX3

September 1, 2020 at 01:07 AM

Robux, I'm not a big fan of fortnite
104ne avatar

104ne

September 1, 2020 at 12:04 PM

bruh *** is this vbucks vs robux lol xd
Spiderman41281 avatar

Spiderman41281

April 12, 2023 at 02:54 AM

i want vbucks i never get vb:money_mouth::stuck_out_tongue_closed_eyes::laughing:ucks
scp096173 avatar

scp096173

April 12, 2023 at 08:00 AM

robux, despite playing both games and a lot of it, it is quite more, lets say, "cheap"

Lukagamer123456 avatar

Lukagamer123456

April 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM

robuxxxx
Bean2003 avatar

Bean2003

May 3, 2023 at 07:43 AM

what exactly are vbucks?
TheAman20 avatar

TheAman20

May 3, 2023 at 12:32 PM

To be honest, vbucks aren't really used for anything other then cosmetics, right? Therefore robux have more value for unlocking ingame content that directly affects player experience. Personally, I don't think either is that useful sans robux when you can purchase games.
NotaElite avatar

NotaElite

May 3, 2023 at 08:49 PM

roblox is better then fortnite
NotaElite avatar

NotaElite

May 3, 2023 at 08:49 PM

roblox is better then fortnite
What_The_Heck avatar

What_The_Heck

May 4, 2023 at 12:24 AM

Vbucks. whilst you can get more choice with robux, I find that items are more expensive on there.
Insraxx avatar

Insraxx

May 5, 2023 at 03:12 PM

robux all the way
GamingwithAmeliaYt avatar

GamingwithAmeliaYt

May 6, 2023 at 03:00 PM

Definately robux
Kvnc21 avatar

Kvnc21

May 6, 2023 at 03:16 PM

robux is good
BoiIfUDontMind avatar

BoiIfUDontMind

May 6, 2023 at 05:34 PM

Roblox is better than fortnite(well i mean bedwars roblox ver. is just fortnite plus the minecraft og but it is more fun and so funny than the other game).I would rate Roblox 10/10 cause Roblox is so unique.

