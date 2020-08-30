Robux or vbucks

Vbucks are actually overpriced, unlike Robux. So Robux is obviously the best lol
Robux, I'm not a big fan of fortnite
bruh *** is this vbucks vs robux lol xd
i want vbucks i never get vb:money_mouth::stuck_out_tongue_closed_eyes::laughing:ucks
robux, despite playing both games and a lot of it, it is quite more, lets say, "cheap"
To be honest, vbucks aren't really used for anything other then cosmetics, right? Therefore robux have more value for unlocking ingame content that directly affects player experience. Personally, I don't think either is that useful sans robux when you can purchase games.
roblox is better then fortnite
Vbucks. whilst you can get more choice with robux, I find that items are more expensive on there.
Roblox is better than fortnite(well i mean bedwars roblox ver. is just fortnite plus the minecraft og but it is more fun and so funny than the other game).I would rate Roblox 10/10 cause Roblox is so unique.