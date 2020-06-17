How i change the name without gold (premium/real money) to complete the quest?
trkler buradamı yardım edin nasıl puan kasıcam !!!
give me exp:grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning: plz xdxxdxddx
For this game, you don't have to change your name to finish the quest
well this games random names
boring game when does it get interesting ?
it is a bad game dont play pls
How i change the name without gold (premium/real money) to complete the quest?
yes it is
Same question.
I just wrote it in the "Change Nickname" window. still waiting for verification.
Same as Lavinor2, it was accepted.
i ran into this issue too and i'm surprised nobody else has mentioned it. nothing in this thread is of help though. what is the "Change nickname" window? i don't see any options anywhere in-game to change it.