Rain

Gem764

novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

Back to Total Battle: Tactical War Game forum

Cant change name

enrolaiuma_pvprocom avatar

enrolaiuma_pvprocom

June 17, 2020 at 04:08 AM

How i change the name without gold (premium/real money) to complete the quest?
azuyousan avatar

azuyousan

July 5, 2020 at 06:35 PM

trkler buradamı yardım edin nasıl puan kasıcam !!!
reeman123 avatar

reeman123

July 7, 2020 at 04:40 AM

give me exp:grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning: plz xdxxdxddx
risky_vi avatar

risky_vi

July 7, 2020 at 01:34 PM

For this game, you don't have to change your name to finish the quest
acedagle avatar

acedagle

July 11, 2020 at 06:11 PM

well this games random names
Mr_Dalroth avatar

Mr_Dalroth

July 12, 2020 at 10:50 PM

boring game when does it get interesting ?
jotarokujo123 avatar

jotarokujo123

July 13, 2020 at 01:34 PM

eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

jotarokujo123 avatar

jotarokujo123

July 13, 2020 at 01:35 PM

bad game

jotarokujo123 avatar

jotarokujo123

July 13, 2020 at 01:35 PM

it is a bad game dont play pls

khafan231 avatar

khafan231

July 22, 2020 at 08:12 PM

How i change the name without gold (premium/real money) to complete the quest?

yes it is

lavinor2 avatar

lavinor2

August 7, 2020 at 03:49 PM

Same question.
I just wrote it in the "Change Nickname" window. still waiting for verification.
BlueLink avatar

BlueLink

August 20, 2020 at 03:23 AM

Same as Lavinor2, it was accepted.
nyxee05 avatar

nyxee05

August 20, 2020 at 04:10 AM

Aga lar çok ii
Swersic avatar

Swersic

December 4, 2020 at 08:57 AM

i ran into this issue too and i'm surprised nobody else has mentioned it. nothing in this thread is of help though. what is the "Change nickname" window? i don't see any options anywhere in-game to change it.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy