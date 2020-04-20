sebasttbartis
Alguien sabe porque me baja a nivel 1 si estaba en nivel 2

albeiro__malaga avatar

albeiro__malaga

April 20, 2020 at 01:33 AM

Alhuien sabe porque me baja a nivel 1 si estaba nivel 2
JuanitoSuescun avatar

JuanitoSuescun

April 20, 2020 at 01:34 AM

porque tal vez haces spam y pones cosas que no deverias poner, y esto que estas preguntando en la parte de ROBLOX deveria ir en la de general por que o si no se considera como spam
Migueliyo36 avatar

Migueliyo36

April 20, 2020 at 02:10 AM

por se un pinche espamer :v
WOS_TPS avatar

WOS_TPS

April 20, 2020 at 02:20 AM

Por spamear entonces Gamehag se da cuenta y te baja el nivel :/
Stevenalegrexd avatar

Stevenalegrexd

April 20, 2020 at 02:32 AM

Por que aveces por hacer spam te bajan de nivel :P
Len2k avatar

Len2k

April 20, 2020 at 02:32 AM

Es común eso, a mí tamnbién me pásaba xdff
JuanchoGG avatar

JuanchoGG

April 20, 2020 at 02:38 AM

porque pones cosas que gamehag piensa que esas palabras son malas y eso influye el nivel en cambio los gemas te descuentan
JuanchoGG avatar

JuanchoGG

April 20, 2020 at 02:38 AM

porque no acistes diariamente a gamehag
Fatimauwu avatar

Fatimauwu

April 20, 2020 at 02:39 AM

quizás por el spam
JuanchoGG avatar

JuanchoGG

April 20, 2020 at 02:39 AM

y tambien no se que mas decir porque no
JuanchoGG avatar

JuanchoGG

April 20, 2020 at 02:39 AM

y adios ya no tengo para subir de nivel
JuanchoGG avatar

JuanchoGG

April 20, 2020 at 02:39 AM

a depronto si no se porque sigue subiendo
JuanchoGG avatar

JuanchoGG

April 20, 2020 at 02:40 AM

todabia sigue subiendo XD
Taniia avatar

Taniia

June 28, 2020 at 07:16 AM

Derrepente haces spam, o comentas algo sin sentido ^^
GGGG222 avatar

GGGG222

June 28, 2020 at 08:03 AM

te baja por que estad todo el tiempo comentando y es limitado a mi me pasa
Camilithoboy13 avatar

Camilithoboy13

June 28, 2020 at 08:55 AM

Muchas gracias por sus comentarios, tengo ese inconveniente
eddie_stefano_123 avatar

eddie_stefano_123

June 28, 2020 at 09:11 AM

En que juego ._.
Santy458_PRO avatar

Santy458_PRO

June 28, 2020 at 09:31 AM

Te bajan de nivel por hacer spam, por eso te bajan xp, a mi me paso una ves y me explicaron : )
MordoRig avatar

MordoRig

June 28, 2020 at 09:35 AM

por hacer un tipo de spam
esposadeyoongi avatar

esposadeyoongi

June 28, 2020 at 12:07 PM

por spam, noo quede, yo no sabia dios, por eso me bajaba el porcentaje

ASTRA601 avatar

ASTRA601

August 20, 2020 at 01:09 AM

gracias , me pasaba lo mismo
juanavba avatar

juanavba

January 13, 2021 at 08:39 PM

oo k yo tambien tenia esa duda pero alguien me puede ayudar. yo he intentado subir de xp y no pasa de 2 niveles 15 porciento me ayudan?
La_Temmie avatar

La_Temmie

May 28, 2021 at 02:15 AM

Yo ayer subi a nivel 3 y me acaban de bajar de nivel pero volvi a subir [perdon si parece trabalenguas xd]
Alonso_gamer avatar

Alonso_gamer

May 28, 2021 at 02:20 AM

pues creo al escribir algo que no coincide con los hilos a los q entras o prefuntas que hacen aca wueno eso creo yo v:
Pokichela43 avatar

Pokichela43

May 28, 2021 at 02:27 AM

por el spam :v
