Czy gracie w counter blox?

ow the rules, they're always wrong
I know the style, but have to move on
I play the game, still take the risk
I can't believe that this world exists
Blind
Blind
You're so blindssd
Blind
White to black, then black to blue
Form the masses, nothing new, nothing new
Hate and suffer, killing spree
These are the things you need to see!
Blind
Blind
You're so blind
Blind
