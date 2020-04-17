Czy gracie w counter blox?

_Dominiczek_

ow the rules, they're always wrong

I know the style, but have to move on

I play the game, still take the risk

I can't believe that this world exists



Blind

Blind

Blind

Blind



White to black, then black to blue

Form the masses, nothing new, nothing new



Hate and suffer, killing spree

These are the things you need to see!



Blind

Blind

You're so blind

Blind

Blind

Blind

You're so blind

Blind



