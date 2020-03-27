знакомились ли вы в роблоксе с игроками и играете с ними?

Depstory
Depstory
Gem8
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem42
Dante
Dante
Gem16
Matvei Pankov
Matvei Pankov
Gem16
Leo Roy
Leo Roy
Gem11
Atia
Atia
Gem10
vool jjj
vool jjj
Gem762
Alan Vizcarra
Alan Vizcarra
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem50
Josué Oliveira
Josué Oliveira
Gem21
Kara Hazar
Kara Hazar
Gem12
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem3
salbajoyreang2
salbajoyreang2
Gem16
leo_crazy42
leo_crazy42
Gem17
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem14
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem40
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem832
Ander Teskalo
Ander Teskalo
Gem17,500
Erika
Erika
Gem6
Rain

Gem597

novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

40

0/160

Back to Roblox forum

знакомились ли вы в роблоксе с игроками и играете с ними?

uewutwieo avatar

uewutwieo

March 27, 2020 at 09:00 PM

у меня такое было
gg1toplord avatar

gg1toplord

March 27, 2020 at 09:01 PM

конечно
pavlo_dorosh avatar

pavlo_dorosh

March 27, 2020 at 09:03 PM

нет конешшно я общаюсь только с настаящими людьми:grinning:
Anonymous1585324437 avatar

Anonymous1585324437

March 27, 2020 at 09:04 PM

у меня было такое

IgorFalko1 avatar

IgorFalko1

March 27, 2020 at 09:49 PM

каждий день таке бувай
demi330 avatar

demi330

March 27, 2020 at 09:51 PM

суперавая грааааааааааааааааа роблоксссс
KAB330 avatar

KAB330

March 27, 2020 at 09:56 PM

у меня такое было
ernat201112 avatar

ernat201112

March 27, 2020 at 10:05 PM

рооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооооблокс
you_hekto_2akk avatar

you_hekto_2akk

March 27, 2020 at 10:07 PM

нет конешшно я общаюсь только с настаящими людьмИ

ANDRIY111213 avatar

ANDRIY111213

March 27, 2020 at 10:07 PM

HELLO

like559999 avatar

like559999

March 27, 2020 at 10:07 PM

я уже играю 2 года каждый день это же жетомер дауска

ANDRIY111213 avatar

ANDRIY111213

March 27, 2020 at 10:08 PM

JOJETHTYK GO TO ROBLOX
Chikistka avatar

Chikistka

March 27, 2020 at 10:09 PM

Честно говоря,да.Но знаешь,это просто как знак уважения и типо "О,ты правильно сделал действие,ты мой друг".А так,можно с ними поболтать и завести друзей(если постараться).Также есть плюс при знакомстве в роблоксе.Плюс заключается в том,что можнообщаться с иностранными носителями языка для прокачки английского,французского и т.п.
nikkikitka12 avatar

nikkikitka12

March 27, 2020 at 10:15 PM

РОБЛОКСС ТОП
KATANPOP2 avatar

KATANPOP2

March 27, 2020 at 11:52 PM

Я роняю запад у я роняю западу у её
dokf294 avatar

dokf294

March 27, 2020 at 11:54 PM

ИГРА КРУТА ПРАВДА
KATANPOP2 avatar

KATANPOP2

March 27, 2020 at 11:54 PM

Roblox очень крутая игра ставлю лайк это очень крутая игра
Vladhg avatar

Vladhg

March 27, 2020 at 11:56 PM

привет хочу робуксы сорян за спам
2006dimonpro avatar

2006dimonpro

March 27, 2020 at 11:57 PM

крутооооооооооо классссс
LEXA_112006 avatar

LEXA_112006

March 27, 2020 at 11:58 PM

Общаться можно с кем угодно,неважно кто он кто-то из другой страны и пусть вы даже никогда не встретите друг друга,главное получать удовольствие от общения.

Fresh228 avatar

Fresh228

March 28, 2020 at 12:02 AM

Кто знает чи ки бам бо ни те даёте на мой ак 10кд
vshamilishvili avatar

vshamilishvili

April 8, 2020 at 06:22 PM

кнш я уже 3 года играю
Anonymous1586333793 avatar

Anonymous1586333793

April 8, 2020 at 06:24 PM

ададдадададададдададададдадададада игра крута
Anonymous1586333793 avatar

Anonymous1586333793

April 8, 2020 at 06:24 PM

дададададдадададдадададададдадададададдадададааддададада крутая игра
Anonymous1586333793 avatar

Anonymous1586333793

April 8, 2020 at 06:25 PM

игра моя дество
vshamilishvili avatar

vshamilishvili

April 8, 2020 at 06:28 PM

конешна знаком
Anonymous1586333793 avatar

Anonymous1586333793

April 8, 2020 at 06:30 PM

дделалалалеоеоелклалал изи роблокс
PurPurAstie avatar

PurPurAstie

April 8, 2020 at 06:30 PM

Осоьо игроки не такие дружелюбные и общительные, однако да, попадаются такие. Что очень даже супер. Не представляю Роблок хоть без какого-либо вида общения, становится скучно и всё надоедает. На данный момент познакомился лишь с одним игроком, тусили вместе в "Работа в Пиццерии" или как-то так, добавили друг друга в друзья и несколько дней играли в эту игру вместе. Сейчас как-то и не играем вовсе :( Настоящей дружбой это не назвать, просто временные знакомства.
Anonymous1586333793 avatar

Anonymous1586333793

April 8, 2020 at 06:30 PM

адьес
Anonymous1586333793 avatar

Anonymous1586333793

April 8, 2020 at 06:30 PM

Ииззизизизизизмзмз
Anonymous1586333793 avatar

Anonymous1586333793

April 8, 2020 at 06:44 PM

алалвллвщввв

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

знакомились ли вы в роблоксе с игроками и играете с ними? on Roblox Forum on Gamehag